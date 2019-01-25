D.K. Metcalf cleared for football activity after neck surgery

Getty Images

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s 2018 season at Ole Miss came to an early end when he suffered a neck injury that required a surgical fix in October, but he still opted to give up his remaining college eligibility and enter this year’s draft.

It looks like he’ll be able to take part in the Scouting Combine and other pre-draft workouts. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Metcalf has been cleared for football activities and is set to do all drills at the combine in Indianapolis.

Metcalf was seen as a top prospect heading into the 2018 season. He’s a big wideout at 6’4″ and 230 pounds and has obvious athletic ability, but injuries — he broke his foot in 2016 — limited him to 21 games for the Rebels.

Metcalf caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in those appearances. He joins players like college teammate A.J. Brown, N’Keal Harry, Marquise Brown and Kelvin Harmon as wideouts vying to go early in this year’s draft.