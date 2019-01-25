Dan Rooney proposed a “video official” long ago

Getty Images

Starting several years ago and ramping up more recently, PFT has proposed a simple approach to improving officiating: Add an eighth member to each officiating crew, who would sit in a booth at the stadium, watch all available network camera angles, and communicate with the referee in real time, as part of the first look at a play and not the official replay process. Coincidentally, someone with far more ability and standing had the same idea long before we did.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette explains that the late Dan Rooney articulated a similar approach long ago.

“Rooney told me when replay was in its infancy as a means to ‘get the calls right’ that his suggestion was a simple one: Add a member to each officiating crew and put him upstairs in a booth so he can watch the game on a TV screen and also view replays.

“He would have the same authority as the officials on the field to call penalties, but most importantly for other purposes. He could discuss a called penalty with the rest of the crew if it were obvious to him it was not a penalty. They do that now at times when a flag is thrown — the officials huddle, and then decide there was no penalty.”

Bouchette added via text message that he doesn’t know whether Dan Rooney ever officially proposed this approach. Regardless of whether he did, the time for seriously considering it has come.

Everyone at home now sees in high definition and on crisp, clear flat screens that which the officials never see, but for the formal replay-review process. The league needs to have an official who is watching what the rest of us are watching, bridging that gap and intervening immediately to fix mistakes before they become official rulings on the field.

The fact that someone who had a key role in hiring the current Commissioner suggested this approach should get the current Commissioner to at least take a look at it, especially since the current Commissioner has a serious problem when it comes to the quality of officiating. This is the simplest, easiest way to improve the process.