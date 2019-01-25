DeAngelo Hall interviews for Washington job

Getty Images

DeAngelo Hall played the “coach-on-the-field” role for Washington for years, and he may formalize that arrangement soon.

According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Hall has interviewed with his former team for a position on the coaching staff.

Hall has also interviewed for a job with the University of Maryland, as he’s clearly thinking about transitioning to a new career.

Hall retired after the 2017 season, but injuries had limited him to 22 games in his final four years in the league. But he was always a trusted voice there, which they seemingly need a few of.

Ray Horton was hired as a defensive backs coach, but an entry level job is a common place for former players to start.