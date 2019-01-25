Falcons relieved to have Rams in their facility

Getty Images

The Falcons are just relieved the Saints aren’t in their building next week.

But for Rams General Manager Les Snead, it’s a bit of a homecoming to be in Flowery Branch.

The NFC representative in the Super Bowl was going to use the Falcons practice facilities anyway, and there was some dread that their division rivals might move in. Instead, it’s the Rams, who fewer people can possibly be made at (other than the Saints).

Snead worked for the Falcons from 2009-11 before becoming the Rams’ G.M.

“I got so many texts during our run, especially when I got to Dallas because I have relationships there. It was ‘I hope you get here,’” Snead said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I really think it was that they just didn’t want the Saints in their building.”

Rams defensive line coach worked there from 2001-06, and was also going to find his old office.

There is some degree of change (other than the 2015 renovation), as the Falcons planned to clear the place of some of their marks for their guests regardless. They were replacing carpet with their logos, along with padded seats with the Falcons emblem which were in each locker stall.