Jason Garrett has no coaching tree

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that, if coach Jason Garrett had been a free agent in the 2019 hiring cycle, five teams would have made Garrett a job offer. With Jones still not extending Garrett’s contract, which expires after the 2019 season, it’s unclear whether the Cowboys would be one of those five teams.

Here’s what is clear. As explained by David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Garrett has no coaching tree despite serving as the head coach in Dallas for more than eight full seasons.

Let that sink in for a moment. Not a single member of Garrett’s coaching staff has become a head coach elsewhere.

While not immediately relevant to Garrett, it makes it harder for Garrett to find, for example, an offensive coordinator when there are no other teams running Garrett’s system, and in turn schooling young coaches in Garrett’s philosophies.

Garrett routinely is criticized for having a simplified, bare-bones, predictable offense that relies far more on physical dominance than creativity. Receiver Dez Bryant had a hard time finding work last year due in part to the fact that, for his entire career, he played one position (the “X” receiver) in the same, basic offense.

With great players, a simple system will work, much of the time. At some point, however, a coach needs to come up with ways to confuse and confound the opponent’s players and coaches. Not a lot of that happens in Dallas.

And that may be one of the reasons why teams looking for coaches flock not to coaches with connections to Garrett but to those who have worked with Sean McVay.

  1. Garrett is terrible. He’s a smart guy but he’s most definitely not “football” smart. He gets out-coached every single time he takes the field. Never once have I thought after a Cowboys game that he deserved credit for having coached a good game. Not one time.

  2. This means nothing. It’s a “monkey see, monkey do” league. What type of intelligence actually goes into hiring a coach? Look at all the Belichick assistants that have failed. Owners have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to hiring coaches. So we’re going to look at guys like Jimmy Haslam and Jed York, and think that just because they do or don’t do something, that we can make judgements? Think about it. Somebody starts throwing out names of coordinators from winning teams, and everyone listens. Did the Robert Kraft go out and hire a flavor of the moth coordinator from a hot team? No, he hired a retread that had just been fired. How’d that work out? The Rams hired Sean McVay. Was he a coordinator from a winning team? The Redskins? How’s that working out? So Jason Garrett might have the next Bill Belichick on his staff, but it will take someone like Bob Kraft to find him.

  3. Receiver Dez Bryant had a hard time finding work last year …
    because his skills had deteriorated as he aged and he was a diva who was no longer a good receiver.

  4. Great players work. Watch Belicheck completely dismantle the Rams trickery offense. I suspect the beatdown will be epic, and I hate the Patriots. Great coaching is more about development of men, getting people to be at their best–than confusing your opponent. The Cowboys have not had the horses to run in the Kentucky derby. Bad luck, personnel decisions did not work out, many things. It is never the one thing. Belicheck changes things all the time.

  6. Garrett was on those early 90’s Cowboys teams, that the offense was very simple and the dominated. He is following that scheme…now all he needs is 8 Pro Bowlers and 4 Hall of Fame players on offense. If you don’t have that, it will be hard. Ask Dave Wannstedt and Norv Turner or even Jimmy Johnson, when he went to Miami.

  9. Garrett is not a great coach, but name a successful Belichick assistant ? So, from who is considered to be the greatest head coach, Belichick, doesn’t have a successful assistant …Weiss, Crennel, McDaniels..flops as head coaches, so it’s all relative.

  10. This idea of a coaching tree is foolish. Does Mike Vrabel have a coaching tree now that his offensive coordinator got hired by Green Bay?

    Criticize Garrett’s offense all you want, but for most of his tenure they have had coordinators that already failed as head coaches (Marinelli, Linehan), and Kris Richard was a finalist for head coaching jobs this year.

  11. This is why Kellen Moore, another exbackup QB for the Cowboys,maybe their next OC. Nobody ever said it’s crazy to do the same things yet expect different results…oh wait,SMH.

  13. Dez Bryant had a hard time finding work because he’s a drama queen and is toxic to the locker room, not because of Garret’s crappy offense….

  14. My guess is that Garett will be on a short leash in 2019 with Richards getting the DC title with a handshake deal with Gerry that he will become HC and Garrett is for the high jump if they stumble out of the gate again next year.

