Jerry Jones gets emotional talking about being in Mobile

Getty Images

A reasonable person could argue that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a little too invested in his business.

But for a guy who is rich enough and powerful enough to have plenty of options, Jones got emotional when talking to reporters this week about being at the Senior Bowl, of all places.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones actually teared up while talking about being in Mobile with his coaching staff, as they begin the work on the 2019 season.

“I just remember the many days I’ve been here in Mobile, and I’ve hopefully got a lot of days left here in Mobile,” Jones said. “I just have a good feeling about the Senior Bowl and about the people involved. I remember a lot of people that aren’t here, that were here 25 years ago, 30 years ago.

“I’ll never forget the first morning that I was here in Mobile. We had a staff meeting. We had our entire coaching staff. Jimmy Johnson was our coach. We had the entire scouting staff. And it probably was in excess of 35-40, and it could’ve been — counting pilots and all — it could’ve been 45 people. Well, Mike Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals — my good friend — came up and he had his staff of three. And he asked me — and I’d been in the league. This was February, that I’d bought into the league. And he said ‘Are you enjoying this?’ And I said ‘This is the greatest thrill I’ve had to date.’ And he said ‘Well, I hope you are, because you don’t need 50 people to scout this place.’”

The 76-year-old Jones just bought a $250 million yacht which he could be cruising on, but has always preferred the trappings of football. That’s why his customized bus is a fixture in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, he just wants to be around football.

“I enjoy the ocean a lot,” Jones said. “I probably don’t get to do it as much as I’d like to, because of how active I am. For me, at this time, it’s every day, every day, all the way. Playing, working — every day is a big day. I get a huge kick — I would not be here if I didn’t want to be here. It’s emotional here, but I love this. I love being here. They hurt, but I love the games, the practices, the film sessions. I love all of that. I haven’t worked a day since I bought the Cowboys.”

Those emotional investments and day-to-day involvement might have led Jones to some bad decisions over the years — times when he’d have been better served letting more detached people make the call. But he’s writing the checks, which means he gets to do whatever he wants, since he loves it so much.