John Harbaugh: It’s a new era for Ravens football

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh met the media on Friday morning to discuss the four-year deal to keep him in Baltimore that was announced on Thursday.

Harbaugh’s going into his 12th season with the Ravens, but there are a lot of changes going on around him. Ozzie Newsome has stepped down as General Manager, quarterback Joe Flacco is on his way out and Greg Roman has been bumped up to offensive coordinator since the end of the regular season.

As a result of those changes, the first question that Harbaugh faced was whether he sees this as a new era for football in Baltimore. Harbaugh said he does see it that way.

“We’ll be a different team next year. We’ll be a different team than we’ve ever been before,” Harbaugh said.

New General Manager Eric DeCosta has been with the organization for a long time, but Harbaugh said he’s excited by DeCosta’s “energy and his passion” since the promotion went into effect.

Harbaugh also explained the shift to Roman from Marty Mornhinweg as being a better fit for where the offense is headed with Lamar Jackson at the helm. How that system shapes up will have a lot to do with how this new era in Baltimore turns out.