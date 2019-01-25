John Harbaugh thinks Joe Flacco’s value is high

Getty Images

The Ravens made it clear down the stretch of the regular season that Lamar Jackson is their quarterback of the present and Joe Flacco spoke about moving on after the team was eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month.

In an ideal world, the Ravens will find a trade partner for Flacco this offseason and head coach John Harbaugh did his best sales pitch during a Friday press conference.

Harbaugh said he believes Flacco’s “value is high” heading into the offseason. He supported that belief by saying that Flacco is moving better than he has in several years and said that the veteran can be “one of the best” in the league if he’s protected well and playing with weapons on offense.

Flacco’s contract calls for a salary of $18.5 million and a cap hit of $26.5 million, both of which will play into the thoughts of any teams contemplating a trade. It would improve the Ravens’ haul if more than one team does show interest and we’ll likely get an idea if that’s the case in the near future.