John Harbaugh won’t live life in fear of a Lamar Jackson injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2019, 5:47 PM EST
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s new contract was just one of many topics up for discussion at Friday’s press conference and the biggest might have been the team’s plans for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson took over after Joe Flacco hurt his hip and the Ravens went 6-1 down the stretch to qualify for the playoffs. Their offense over that period was heavily reliant on Jackson as a runner and Harbaugh was asked about the injury risk involved in going that direction.

Harbaugh said the 2019 offense is “going to be very diverse” and will include things that weren’t part of the package this year. He also said that Jackson is still going to run the ball.

“Every player is one play away from being hurt, and every quarterback standing in the pocket is one hit away from being hurt, too,” Harbaugh said. “The fact that he gets out and runs and scrambles … I get it. I think it’s fair to consider that, but you can’t live your life in fear. I think there’s just as much fear on the other side as he’s going to take the thing to the house if he gets out and runs too. So we’ll live in that world as opposed to the other world.”

Harbaugh said that the change to Greg Roman at offensive coordinator was because he wanted to center the offense around the run game. He added that Jackson is going to be doing a lot of work on the passing side of things before next season as well.

“He’s going to work at it really hard,” Harbaugh said. “Who he works with, or where he works it, I’ll leave that to him to answer if he wants to answer. But I’m quite sure that he’ll be working at it really hard, and he already is. Throughout the course of the offseason he’s going to throw the ball a lot. … I expect him to come back a better quarterback skill-wise than he was when he left. He’s determined to do that.”

Harbaugh’s new contract runs through 2022 and Jackson’s development will be a major factor if his stay in Baltimore will extend beyond that point.

  1. Neither did Mike Shanahan about RGIII. But injuries are a funny thing. They can happen irrespective of whether the coach is worrying about them.

  2. He is an amazing athlete and apparently has a great work ethic. And he seems like a nice kid.

    Comments will be litered with people saying he will fail but I want to believe.

  3. This guy will just end up raiding the Ravens of cash and be a lame duck coach.

    Who in their right mind would say such things and want to rebuild for the next 2-3 years with this QB, not being in fear of an injury?

  4. Of course he won’t worry about it, because as king of blaming others he’ll have another excuse.

  5. Injuries happen to QB’s and that’s okay iff he can’t run anymore. So the question is not IF he will get injured but the question is can he still be an effective QB without that threat. No better example of this than Griffin who is a decent but not great QB after 9 years from his rookie deal. Finally just Decent. No team will put up with you for 9 years as you develop into Decent.

  6. Hedging your coaching future in Baltimore on a RB masquerading as your QB is not very smart!
    I mean look at what Ryan Tannehill has done to TWO Coaching careers because he’s a converted WR in Miami that is mediocre at best & has proven oft injured – Jackson is more “mobile” thus making him more vulnerable to getting hit and potentially injured and he doesn’t posses the best skill set needed at QB.
    If I’m Harbaugh I don’t let Flacco go – make it a competition to see who’s better to lead the team.

  7. Jackson is a great athlete, but not really a qb you want to build a team around.
    Did he even average 15 completions in the games he started?
    And with the amount of times he takes off running, I fear he will be injured sooner than later

  8. Ravens fans have no perspective. Your FO and coaching have insulated you from bad for so long that you don’t even know what bad is anymore.

    You want all these guys who’ve provided you some 18 straight seasons of good football fired — pretty much only because they’ve been good for so long that you forget what bad looks like.

    You have the Browns and Bengals in your division, and the Skins in your region. Take a long look, and a long breath, and realize the Ravens front office and coaching are really pretty excellent for a long time.

  9. Jackson will end up being the next Tyrod Taylor! Greg Roman’s offensive schemes are dated, predictable , and ultimately easily defensed. Baltimore will be that consummate 8-8 or 9-7 team for the next 4 years. Better keep RG III. healthy!

