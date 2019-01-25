Johnny Hekker misses practice with illness

Getty Images

Rams running back C.J. Anderson missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He returned Friday.

But the Rams added punter Johnny Hekker to the list Friday with an illness. He did not practice.

That was the only change to either team’s bye week injury report.

The Patriots have not listed any players on their injury report all week.

The Rams still had kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) sit out practice Friday.

Los Angeles even gave Countess a game status listing of questionable, though the game is a week away. That indicates the team has some worry about whether Countess can make it back in time for the Super Bowl.