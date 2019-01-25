Julian Edelman has no memory of playing Sean McVay in college

Getty Images

How young is Sean McVay? The Rams coach, who turned 33 this week, is nine years younger than Tom Brady, 13 years younger than Adam Vinatieri and half the age of Bill Belichick.

He is four months older than Julian Edelman.

McVay is so young that he played against Edelman in college.

Kent State, quarterbacked by Edelman, won the 2006 meeting against Miami of Ohio. Edelman completed 14 of 22 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while running for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. McVay caught four passes for 47 yards and added a two-point conversion.

A year later, the RedHawks beat Kent State with McVay catching three passes for 37 yards. Edelman threw for 260 passing yards and rushed for 93 yards but scored no touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

Edelman has no memory of playing McVay.

“Honestly, I don’t [remember], but it was pretty cool to see some footage. It was cool,” Edelman told reports in Foxboro on Friday.

Edelman has nothing but respect for McVay the head coach.

“It’s very remarkable. He’s a stud,” Edelman said. “He’s my age, and he’s leading an organization to a Super Bowl. It’s unbelievable, and it’s a testament to how much he knows the game, how hard he works. I love seeing it. He’s a MAC guy. You know that coach McVay and that coaching staff is going to have that team ready, and we’re going to have to take advantage of the preparation time that we have and get ready, too.”