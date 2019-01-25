Mitchell Trubisky on Cody Parkey: We’ve got to support our guys

Getty Images

After Bears kicker Cody Parkey appeared on NBC’s Today show to discuss his missed field goal at the end of the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles, Bears head coach Matt Nagy expressed displeasure with what he termed “a ‘me’ thing” rather than a team thing.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky addressed Parkey’s appearance from the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week and didn’t share his opinion about whether he thought the interview was a good choice. He did say that it was Parkey’s to make and that Bears players would have his back once they get back to work this year.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said, via ESPN.com. “He made a personal decision, and us being teammates and a family, we’ve just got to support our guys no matter what they do. So whether we agree with it or not it really doesn’t matter. We’re going to support our guys and support our family and when we get back to Chicago we’re going to get back to work and it’s going to be like nothing ever happened.”

Parkey had a rough season before his fateful kick against the Eagles was tipped and hit the upright and is expected to face competition for the job this offseason.