NFL testing several innovations at Pro Bowl

AP

The NFL annually uses the Pro Bowl to test out innovations, and this year is no different.

Among other things, the NFL is tweaking the coach-to-player on-field communication system for Sunday’s game, with NFC and AFC coaches allowed to communicate with more than one player.

NFL rules currently restrict communication with only one player on the field at a time. On offense, that’s always the quarterback.

In the Pro Bowl, multiple players can wear radios, and the coaching staff will have until 15 seconds remain on the play clock to communicate with them.

The other innovations planned for the Pro Bowl:

Optical performance: Testing the new prism football shield to enhance player vision on-field.

Adjustment to game clock: Modifying both game and play clock for understanding and maximizing pace of play.

Camera angles: Helmet camera, officiating hat camera, pylon first-down camera, and pregame camera in locker room to provide unique perspectives.

Player and Legend captains wired for audio: Expanding on ESPN’s existing use of player audio in the “Monday Night Mic” segments.

360-degree camera: A 360-degree camera under the goal post with a view of the entire back line of the end zone, providing a unique look at potential scoring plays.

Next Gen Stats’ fan experience: For the first time, fans can experience NFL’s players tracking data in real-time streaming during the telecast. Users will see all players and ball activity throughout the whole field from a birds-eye view in real-time, within milliseconds of the action happening on the field, throughout every moment of the game.