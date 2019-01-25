Nickell Robey-Coleman: I made a football play; ref made his call

AP

How has Nickell Robey-Coleman dealt with the controversy over his getting away with pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver?

“I think he’s going to the Super Bowl,” Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said Friday, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

The NFL fined Robey-Coleman $26,739. He will not appeal, choosing to “move on.”

He’s hoping everyone else will move on, too.

“It’s the league’s call, the ref’s call,” Robey-Coleman said. “I have nothing to do with that play. I made a football play. The ref made his call, and there’s nothing else I could do about it. That’s their call.”

Officials missed the call(s) on Robey-Coleman, which Robey-Coleman has admitted committing, but the Rams have pointed to other missed calls, including a facemask on Jared Goff. The NFC champions appear tired of questions and debate about Robey-Coleman’s hit on Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter.

“If a [penalty] is called, we usually get mad if it’s against us,” Phillips said. “We thought they were holding Aaron Donald, but if you don’t call it, you go to the next play. That’s the way the game has been played for a long time.”