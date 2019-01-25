Patriots say mascot wasn’t hospitalized

Getty Images

The good news is Pat Patriot seems to be OK. But he is sore, after taking a shot from Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Adams said the league was upset with him after he playfully tackled the Patriots mascot during Pro Bowl festivities Wednesday, a solid tackle which he posted on his own Twitter account.

“My intention was never to hurt him,” Adams said afterward. “It was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn’t nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy.”

Via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, a Patriots spokesman offered the following update on Pat Patriot this morning.

“He was not hospitalized,” the spokesman said. He did seek medical treatment from the on-site medic. It was a painful attack.”

Bill Belichick will probably tell us later that he has no update, that the injury report will be out Wednesday, and then they’ll end up listing Pat as questionable for the Super Bowl.