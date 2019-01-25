Peyton Manning says Colts stashed him in hotel to learn playbook ahead of first mini-camp in 1998

Getty Images

It’s been nearly 21 years since the Indianapolis Colts took Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft. But with Manning’s career now behind him, he had the chance to share a story about the days immediately following his entry into the NFL.

According to Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star, Manning told a story about the days leading up to his first mini-camp with the Colts in April, 1998.

Manning said in the days before the start of mini-camp, the Colts put him into a Signature Inn with offensive coordinator Tom Moore and quarterback coach Bruce Arians to get a head start on learning the team’s playbook.

“I was not allowed to go outside,” Manning said. “The blinds were drawn, and I learned the Colts offense in that Signature Inn, and I was ready to go at that mini-camp.”

The jump-start learning sessions were almost certainly a skirting of NFL rules at the time.

While Manning set an then-NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie with 26 (matched by Russell Wilson in 2012 and just surpassed by Baker Mayfield in 2018), it didn’t manage to help the Colts win many games in 1998. The team still went just 3-13 in Manning’s rookie season before becoming one of the best teams in football over the next decade. Indianapolis would make the playoffs in 11 of the next 12 seasons with Manning at quarterback.