Philip Rivers has “year-to-year mentality” regarding his future

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said last week the team plans to begin conversations this offseason with Philip Rivers about a new contract.

Rivers, 37, has one year remaining on his current deal, paying him $11 million in base salary in 2019 and counting $23 million against the salary cap.

Rivers said Friday those conversations have not started yet, but he does plan to play beyond next season.

“We’ve had no conversations in that regard,” Rivers told Hardwick and Richards on XTRA 1360 San Diego. “I think when you get to this point — I’ve got a year left [on his deal] — I think it’s truly year by year is my mentality. I think I’ve got a handful left.”

Rivers previous has said he wants to play through at least 2020, so he can open the team’s new stadium in September of that season. He just completed his 15th NFL season.

Rivers was an MVP candidate for part of the season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards with 32 touchdowns and a 105.5 passer rating. He made his eighth Pro Bowl, though he withdrew with an ankle injury.