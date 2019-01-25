Rams Hall of Famer Jackie Slater will root for his son, and the Patriots

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater played his entire 20-year career with the Rams, second only to former Lion Jason Hanson for the longest tenure with one team in NFL history. But on Super Bowl Sunday, Slater will be rooting against the Rams.

That’s because his son, Matthew Slater, is the Patriots’ special teams captain, and Jackie always supports his son’s team.

“I gave him a hard time, like, ‘Are you going to be coming to this game in Ram attire, waving a Ram towel?'” Matthew Slater said. “We had a good laugh. Ultimately I’m his son and he’s always going to support me and want to see me do the best I can and be successful. This coming weekend that will mean seeing the Patriots be successful, even against his old team.”

Although Matthew Slater still has a long way to go to match his father’s success in the NFL, he’s had quite a career for himself, lasting 11 seasons, all with the Patriots, earning two Super Bowl rings and being chosen to seven Pro Bowls. He and his dad both have a lot to be proud of.