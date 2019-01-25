Ravens medical report after season isn’t bad

Getty Images

The Ravens have plenty of adjustments to make this offseason, but they shouldn’t have to worry about pre-existing conditions.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh listed a number of players who were having or had surgeries after last season, but said that the team wasn’t dealing with anything so serious that the 2019 season was in jeopardy.

That list included guard Alex Lewis, who had shoulder surgery and is expected to be back by training camp.

Otherwise, the players having procedures are all in the four-to-six-week range of recovery.

That group includes safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (sports hernia) and cornerback Tavon Young (sports hernia).

Smith’s a free agent, and should have a strong market after registering 8.5 sacks.