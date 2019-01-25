Ravens want C.J. Mosley back, but “there are limitations with money”

Getty Images

There was word earlier this month that the Ravens and linebacker C.J. Mosley opened talks about a new contract and that the team hoped to get a deal done before the start of free agency.

At his press conference Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t give a detailed update about where things stand on the talks but did confirm that the team wants him back. He also said that the desire to bring him back comes with a price tag.

“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “There’s always the give and take, of course. There are limitations with money, but C.J. wants to be back and we want him back. I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m just not even going to entertain the possibility right now that that wouldn’t happen. I’ll just assume that’s going to happen. That’s where I’m at.”

The Ravens could use the franchise tag in the event they can’t reach a deal with Mosley. The tag will likely be in the neighborhood of $15.5 million for 2019, which could fall outside those limitations that Harbaugh mentioned on Friday.