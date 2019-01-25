Report: Adam Vinatieri, Colts finalizing deal

Getty Images

It looks like Adam Vinatieri will be back for a 24th NFL season.

Vinatieri signaled his intention to continue playing after the Colts’ season came to an end with a playoff loss to the Chiefs and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said he believes Vinatieri can still get the job done despite a pair of misses in that game. That indicated a return to Indianapolis was in the cards and the two sides have reportedly moved close to making it a reality.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Vinatieri and the Colts are finalizing terms for a one-year deal that would keep Vinatieri in a Colts uniform for a 14th season.

Vinatieri made 23-of-27 field goals and 44-of-47 extra points during the 2018 regular season.