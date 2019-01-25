Report: Cam Newton’s shoulder procedure “relatively minor”

Getty Images

Your quarterback needing shoulder surgery is never good news.

But for the Panthers, Cam Newton‘s procedure yesterday seems to be the best of an array of less-desirable alternatives.

The team release offered no timetable, only that their team doctor “successfully performed” an arthroscopic procedure.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, two sources close to the situation described it as “relatively minor.”

The Panthers tweeted out a photo of Newton after the procedure, and he was up and dressed, which suggests they didn’t do too much when they were inside his throwing arm.

Coupled with the timeline, that’s as good a sign as possible. When he had his first surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff, he waited until March 2017. That cost him the entire offseason program and most of training camp. The Panthers shut him down for the final two games last season, after his arm strength got progressively worse and the deep passing element of their offense was gone.

Now, the hope that a minimally invasive procedure will have him back to form sooner rather than later. They still need to find a better grade of backup than Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, a reality that has been acknowledged as far up the food chain as owner David Tepper.