Nickell Robey-Coleman fined for hit on Tommylee Lewis

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has not made any public comment about the non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that head of officiating Al Riveron told him there should have been a flag.

They’ve reportedly made another behind the scenes admission that Robey-Coleman should have been flagged for hitting Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis as Drew Brees‘ pass was in the air.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Robey-Coleman has been fined $26,739 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver. That foul joined defensive pass interference as possible penalties that should have been called on Robey-Coleman, who admitted after the game that he was trying to commit a foul in order to keep Lewis from catching the pass and running for a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if there will be any official word from the league about what happened in the game and the offseason is expected to include discussion of ways to avoid letting obvious missed calls stand in the future.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Nickell Robey-Coleman fined for hit on Tommylee Lewis

  1. Amazing that the NFL can quickly determine that this was a fine-able event but can’t come out and say that their refs made a mistake on that very same call.

  5. Bottom line, The wrong team is representing the NFC in the Super bowl, and anyone who watched this know it. End of story.

  12. Why? Putting the game’s outcome aside, why fine after the fact for any foul? Everytime this happens it points to a gap in the officiating.

    They might as well deploy Ring doorbells at every game because the people who are paid to provide oversight from the booths are not getting the job done.

  15. Outside the penalties themselves; that had to be the worst actual play by a DBack I can remember seeing, and I’ve been watching football since the 60s. He started off completely out of position, panicked, never even once looked for the ball, and decided his only option was to blow up the receiver – without even knowing if the pass was coming that way!

  18. Outside the penalties themselves; that had to be the worst actual play by a DBack I can remember seeing, and I’ve been watching football since the 60s. He started off completely out of position, panicked, never even once looked for the ball, and decided his only option was to blow up the receiver – without even knowing if the pass was coming that way! Robey-Coleman made another couple of blown coverages and penalties in the game that nobody remembers- this guy is awful. He should be last on the depth chart or just cut, there’s no way they should put him out there again.

  19. Outside the penalties themselves; that had to be the worst actual play by a DBack I can remember seeing, and I’ve been watching football since the 60s. He started off completely out of position, panicked, never even once looked for the ball, and decided his only option was to blow up the receiver – without even knowing if the pass was coming that way! Robey-Coleman made another couple of blown coverages and penalties in the game that nobody remembers- this guy is awful. He should be last on the depth chart or just cut, there’s no way they should put him out there again.

  23. Will it really make a difference if the NFL comes out and says something about it? If so, what exactly? Time to move on.

  24. I’ll you what Robey-Coleman was incapable of playing defense at a high level in that 4th quarter, he had two obvious PIs (@ 14:56 left & 1:45 left), and a helmet to helmet hit! The officials inexplicably turn a blind eye to him and the only penalty for his incompetence is $26k+ fine. Unbelievable!

  25. pooflingingmonkey says:
    January 25, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    The officials should be fired, not fined.
    ————————————————————————————-
    I totally agree. But you also have to agree that the officials seemed to enter both games last weekend with the directive to “let them play”, since they ignored obvious interference on the Chiefs all game, including on Philip Dorsetts TD catch which wasd a blatant call.

  29. What’s funny is that if the Rams beat New England, the Saints fans will probably troll the NFL for the following 364 days, claiming that they’re the true Super Bowl champions. It would be even funnier if the fans raise a banner to that effect.

    That would be funny, and embarrassing for Roger Goodell.

  31. Fine was warranted as it was clear helmet to helmet contact, but its absolutely insane that almost a week later the NFL still has not publicly addressed this play.

    Not a Saints fan, but I agree with Ben Watson that NFL’s failure to address how all these obvious penalties were missed and what they plan to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again is inexcusable and detrimental to the integrity of the game.

  33. So now there are two penalties on the same play that the officials missed! The PI and the helmet-to-helmet hit, that the league assured us they were going to eliminate. Don’t know if the officiating is bad or corrupt, you decide. The fact that the league’s favorite is going to the SB says a lot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!