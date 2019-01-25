Nickell Robey-Coleman fined for hit on Tommylee Lewis

Getty Images

The NFL has not made any public comment about the non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that head of officiating Al Riveron told him there should have been a flag.

They’ve reportedly made another behind the scenes admission that Robey-Coleman should have been flagged for hitting Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis as Drew Brees‘ pass was in the air.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Robey-Coleman has been fined $26,739 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver. That foul joined defensive pass interference as possible penalties that should have been called on Robey-Coleman, who admitted after the game that he was trying to commit a foul in order to keep Lewis from catching the pass and running for a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if there will be any official word from the league about what happened in the game and the offseason is expected to include discussion of ways to avoid letting obvious missed calls stand in the future.