Report: Roger Goodell admits error to Sean Payton, Gayle Benson

AP

The NFL has not put out a statement about the missed call in the NFC Championship Game, and five days later, it’s safe to assume there won’t be one. But the league privately explained to the Saints that officials made a mistake.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Senior Vice Presient of Officiating Al Riveron, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay spoke to Saints coach Sean Payton this week. They all had the same message: It is a call officials should make.

That’s the same thing Payton said he was told immediately after the game.

Saints owner Gayle Benson, who issued a statement criticizing the NFL and NFC Championship Game officials earlier this week, also had a conversation with Goodell, per Schefter.

The NFL made an unofficial public statement in fining Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for the hit he delivered on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis that somehow didn’t draw a flag.

Everyone agrees officials missed the call. The question now is: Will the NFL address it in the offseason with any sort of change?