Report: Roger Goodell admits error to Sean Payton, Gayle Benson

The NFL has not put out a statement about the missed call in the NFC Championship Game, and five days later, it’s safe to assume there won’t be one. But the league privately explained to the Saints that officials made a mistake.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay spoke to Saints coach Sean Payton this week. They all had the same message: It is a call officials should make.

That’s the same thing Payton said he was told immediately after the game.

Saints owner Gayle Benson, who issued a statement criticizing the NFL and NFC Championship Game officials earlier this week, also had a conversation with Goodell, per Schefter.

The NFL made an unofficial public statement in fining Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for the hit he delivered on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis that somehow didn’t draw a flag.

Everyone agrees officials missed the call. The question now is: Will the NFL address it in the offseason with any sort of change?

34 responses to “Report: Roger Goodell admits error to Sean Payton, Gayle Benson

  1. Goodell has a history of being reactive rather than proactive. Why not get out in front of issues like this?

  2. My job is to protect the integrity of the NFL and to make sure the game is as safe as possible.
    – Roger Goodell

    The lack of a penalty calls integrity into question, as well as player safety due to the helmet to helmet hit. Yet Roger says nothing.

    Roger is really the last person who should be using the word integrity.

  4. Much like offensive holding, pass interference can be called on every play when the receiver isn’t wide open. If the NFL is considering video replay for PI calls, then what next? I can see adopting the college targeting rule, where the play is reviewed to see if the DB is guilty. By vid replay for PI calls or no-calls would extend the time of the game and screw up rhythm even further. Don’t do it Gingerbread Man.

  7. Unless they’re going to address every missed call throughout the game, I’m not interested.

    And if they do that, it will make the games 4+ hours. Sorry, but more objective rules and better officials are the only ways out of this.

  8. If Goodelll wants to admit blown calls, he should also admit that the refs missed a facemask on Goff, earlier in the game. If called, the Rams would have had first and goal from the one….and likely scored.

    If Goff had scored, the blown call at the end wold not be that important.

  11. The solution to this is to allow coaches to challenge penalties/missed-calls just like they do for other plays.

    McVeigh would have challenged the facemask non-call, and won. N.O. would have challenged the blown call lat the end, and won that call.

  13. PRIVATELY = Never trust any Official who ‘privately’ wants to explain away their mistake and lack of integrity.

    The Devil is in the Details………….

  14. Roger Goodell embodies the Peter principle every single day he goes to work. He works for the owners (provides cover for them). For that they pay him about $40m per year. The nonsense from the NFL under Goodell’s so-called leadership is nauseating to fans like me, who’ve been watching this great sport for 50 plus years. None of this crap would’ve happened under Rozelle or Tags.

  17. This game will always have a grey area. There is no practical way to make it perfect without turning into baseball or golf. We all know and accept that you will live and die with calls. It is however difficult to accept when it’s one of the most blatant fouls we’ve seen at that moment in the game.A 15 yard PI in the 1st qtr leaves you with time to make up the gap. When a team can legit run the clock down to 15 seconds and you take that away with a call that every person in America could see was missed, that’s a whole ‘nother story. Yes, there was the facemask, yes, there were many other calls. But we accept the fudge factor before we tune in so no go backsies. It stinks I know. I watched an illegal formation win a SB and saw catch and PI rules thrown out the window in the same game. Life goes on chums.

  19. The only opportunity to improve officiating is maxing the age for officials. This isn’t about knowledge or integrity, just reaction ability. Face the music and dance, for heavens sake.

  20. If Goodell gave a lick of care about the fans, he would refund the tickets to that game to all fans (Rams and Saints). This would be a small gesture. I know he doesn’t care about the fans. I’ve seen him walking on the sidelines before a game and not turn once towards the fans who were simply screaming his name. In his multi-million dollar eyes, we fans were not born with the same rights and privileges as him. He is better than the fan.

  23. Goodell speaks and says nothing. The National Fixed League continues. How can anyone watch
    the NFL product without accepting it as nothing but a form of entertainment. There is no longer any substance to the integrity of the game as a form of competition between two teams playing each other to see which is better. Sad times for the NFL.

  25. Did he mention anything about ’09? Oh, that’s right, the league booted out Williams and Payton for that one, and the apology to the Vikings never came.

  26. With the amount of time that transpired between the missed pi/h2h hit and the no pi call in OT that led to the interception…you have to be disgusted by the NFL NY offices that they didn’t try to get this egregious mistake corrected by giving N.O. an easy makeup call on the interception or somehow thereafter. They had plenty of time to try to fix this on the fly (so to speak) and they just watched it play out to the disaster they evolve in front of their eyes.

  27. mdd913 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 3:56 pm
    make a public announcement, Goodell, you coward.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Will that make you feel better? They blew the call get over it. It happens to every team every game.

  28. BuckyBadger says:
    January 25, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Yea lets get the government involved. Waste tax payers money on a sport. A blown call isn’t being wronged. It is just an event in life. Any government official that wastes any time or tax payer money should be removed from office immediately. No one elected these guys to officiate NFL games.

    9

    4

    —————

    Yep. As Pats fans, we’ve seen how Goodell has operated to get what he and the owners want without it being too obvious. The problem is, it’s way, way too obvious now.

    Under Rozelle and Tagliabue, rarely if ever, did the fans walk away from games all up in arms over horrendous calls week to week, let alone a conference title game.

  29. Under Rozelle and Tagliabue, rarely if ever, did the fans walk away from games all up in arms over horrendous calls week to week, let alone a conference title game….

    Well, there is a roughing the passer call I seem to remember…..

  30. Who cares now? This Superbowl is now illegitimate because one of the teams should not be
    there. No more than a glorified preseason game with better commercials.
    The only solution would have been to restart the game at that point. The Saints would
    have run the clock down to about 15 seconds, kicked the extra point FG and moved on
    rightfully so.

  31. Mosi Tatupu says:
    January 25, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Under Rozelle and Tagliabue, rarely if ever, did the fans walk away from games all up in arms over horrendous calls week to week, let alone a conference title game….

    Well, there is a roughing the passer call I seem to remember…..

    1

    1

    ————–

    Right, a one-off rig job on 4th down for Al Davis since Davis was constantly whining about the Steelers.

    But, this is almost a weekly thing now. Goodell manipulates games weekly, for ratings.

    As you know the Pats fight through these with regularity, especially if it’s a team they are trying to prop up.

  32. While your at it Roger…….how bout last years Hail Mary pass……the ball is in the air and Hogan is running to the end zone, and is knocked down and mauled at the 10 yard line????? You freakin dopes. Your officials suck and are making watching these games unbearable.

  33. Now Goodell needs to apologize to Robert Kraft for the bogus DeflateGate investigation and explain to him that he just needed to punish the Patriots for ‘something’ to make it look like to the other owners that he could go tough on the evil Patriots and he wanted to show he could get tough after botching the Ray Rice situation

  34. Only a jealous sore-loser dope would say the Patriots don’t deserve to be in the SB.

    The Patriots had to beat Two Teams in the AFCCG = KC & Refs

