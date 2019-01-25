Report: Tomlin told players Brown will be gone when his production goes down

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2019, 9:14 AM EST
Mike Tomlin has reportedly been telling Steelers players for years that he’ll tolerate wide receiver Antonio Brown only so long as he’s playing at an All-Pro level.

A new report from ESPN says that Tomlin was sick and tired of Brown’s chronic tardiness, and told other players it would be addressed — just as soon as Brown stopped playing like one of the best wide receivers in football.

“[Tomlin] essentially told the group, we’ll tolerate it now because of what he brings on the field, but the minute production stops, you don’t overlook it,” one unnamed ex-Steeler said.

If that’s the case, it was foolish of the Steelers to give Brown the four-year, $68 million extension he got two years ago. If the Steelers were already preparing for a time when Brown became more trouble than he was worth, they shouldn’t have given him a big new deal that made him more expensive — and harder to move on from once they decided they couldn’t take it anymore.

But ESPN says it has confirmed with nearly 20 current or former Steelers that it’s been an ongoing problem with Brown, and that the team always knew it wasn’t going to last long.

“This has been brewing for years,” one ex-teammate said. “It’s just now coming to the surface. And it’s probably over.”

Brown’s production is still quite good — he had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games last season — but it now appears that even at the level he’s producing, the Steelers have had enough.

  2. This confirms what I’ve been saying all along. As long as the unruly fan base is kept entertained by enough lucky touchdowns, all the rotten apples in the Steelers’ organization are free to crap all over the place even if it means watching the team implode, which it has. Good work. Great strategy. Keep it up.

  3. For all the fans who like to speak negatively about Jerry Jones needs to come to the realization, that all owners meddle excessively, the only difference is, Jerry doesn’t pretend like he doesn’t. from this article that shows Tomlin no longer wants Antonio but some how he got a 3 year contract, to the article that came out yesterday that showed how the Brown’s owner handles his shop, to the story about the Pat, and their trades.

    Owners meddle all the time and some get it right and some don’t. So for everyone who wants to put this mess on Tomlin, its on the Rooneys for continuing to force this player on the team. they are also the one who let the Leveon Bell situation turn into a crap show.

