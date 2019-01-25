Saints-Rams fallout hits Senate floor

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
The NFL has fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, which serves as an admission that there should have been a penalty flag thrown on the play.

Saints coach Sean Payton also said after the game that the league told him that the game officials erred by letting the play go unpenalized, but there’s been no public word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, head of officiating Al Riveron or anyone else from the league office about either the missed call or what, if anything, the league will do to keep it from happening in the future.

That led retiring Saints tight end Benjamin Watson to post an open letter to Goodell on Thursday asking for him to address the situation. On Friday, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana did the same from the floor of the Senate.

“What happened in my belief and the belief of many was the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history,” Cassidy said, via Craig Caplan of CSPAN. “Football’s more than a game. It is part of our culture and I would say the NFL has a responsibility to the millions of fans across the country to ensure the integrity of the game and to answer these questions and perhaps a few others.”

Other elected officials from Louisiana have weighed in, including congressmen from both sides of the aisle, since last Sunday’s game and the league’s silence has left space for more to chime in with their feeling that the issue needs to be addressed. It’s not the first football-related issue to draw that kind of interest and league action on concussions followed heightened government interest in the issue a decade ago.

Whether the same will happen this time remains to be seen, but the NFL has asked for federal oversight of sports gambling in order to, per NFL executive V.P. of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore, “fully protect the integrity of sporting contests.” Cassidy also used the word integrity and the link may keep Washington interested in the league’s ultimate response.

17 responses to “Saints-Rams fallout hits Senate floor

  1. Really? With all that is going on in this country right now? It’s a GAME people… A mistake was made. No one died… MOVE ON.. Any politician that wastes a MINUTE yapping about this on the Senate floor needs to be removed from office… Immediately…

  2. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana needs to work on getting the government re-opened and leave the complaining about the Saints getting jobbed to the rest of us

  5. Yea lets get the government involved. Waste tax payers money on a sport. A blown call isn’t being wronged. It is just an event in life. Any government official that wastes any time or tax payer money should be removed from office immediately. No one elected these guys to officiate NFL games.

  6. 1976, Blown call on Patriots Ray Hamilton vs. Raiders,,,as bad, if not worse.

    Part of game, part of history

  7. Investigate the refs. Get their cellphones and emails along with Goodell. Those 2 standing there missing 2 obvious calls to choose from, is the dead giveaway Goodell cheats.

    Pats fans are very, very in tune with how Goodell does it.

    Stealing money from people is illegal last time I checked. Grow up and learn about life.

  9. I don’t get fans who aren’t for this…Do you really want foul play occurring in our beloved sport…? Do you really not want to get to the bottom of who sabotaged the outcome of the game…? If we don’t figure out how this happened it’ll continue to happen…

    Why else do you think fans got so mad over the Pats filming other teams walk throughs or deflating footballs that helped them hold the ball better…? And why do you think they were punished for it…? To help deter them from doing it again…#duh

  10. True footballs fans want INTEGRITY in their sport…haven’t had it for a while and it’s about time I think…

  13. Enough is enough. I don’t want to hear about this anymore. My team (the Lions) has been jobbed so many times, including recently in the playoffs against the Cowboys, but you didn’t hear us whining incessantly about it. It happened. Get over it and get over yourselves.

  14. We need a formal inquiry. I say we get the 10,000 best lawyers and academics in the world, tell them to drop whatever they think is important, because the refs decided to let the players play, and it didn’t work out. My guess is they come to the same conclusion I did, which is that the Saints had many chances to win that game, and they blew it.

    The false accusations against the Patriots along with the punishment based on zero evidence now add that to this latest on-field corruption by Goodel to control SuperBowl Teams and outcomes is a sure cry for a Federal Investigation and questioning of Refs, Goodel and others Under Oath in a Public Hearing.

  16. Yeah, I’d like to see some accountability and oversight with regards to sports and integrity. But honestly, the government is not where I want this power to lie. Nor with the individual sports leagues. Bid on it and privatize it.

    If there is one thing that the government shutdown has taught me, it’s that the government is probably too far reaching already. We should be controlling them, not vise-versa.

  17. Jeeezus what an embarrassment. There are many more important things for senators and congressmen to think about right now, including how to get tens of thousands of innocent, furloughed workers their paychecks. Bad calls are WAY DOWN on the list of things they should be dealing with right now.

