Saints-Rams fallout hits Senate floor

Getty Images

The NFL has fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, which serves as an admission that there should have been a penalty flag thrown on the play.

Saints coach Sean Payton also said after the game that the league told him that the game officials erred by letting the play go unpenalized, but there’s been no public word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, head of officiating Al Riveron or anyone else from the league office about either the missed call or what, if anything, the league will do to keep it from happening in the future.

That led retiring Saints tight end Benjamin Watson to post an open letter to Goodell on Thursday asking for him to address the situation. On Friday, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana did the same from the floor of the Senate.

“What happened in my belief and the belief of many was the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history,” Cassidy said, via Craig Caplan of CSPAN. “Football’s more than a game. It is part of our culture and I would say the NFL has a responsibility to the millions of fans across the country to ensure the integrity of the game and to answer these questions and perhaps a few others.”

Other elected officials from Louisiana have weighed in, including congressmen from both sides of the aisle, since last Sunday’s game and the league’s silence has left space for more to chime in with their feeling that the issue needs to be addressed. It’s not the first football-related issue to draw that kind of interest and league action on concussions followed heightened government interest in the issue a decade ago.

Whether the same will happen this time remains to be seen, but the NFL has asked for federal oversight of sports gambling in order to, per NFL executive V.P. of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore, “fully protect the integrity of sporting contests.” Cassidy also used the word integrity and the link may keep Washington interested in the league’s ultimate response.