Sean Payton to Saints: You have to find the will to make yourself better

Getty Images

The Saints have found themselves on the wrong end of memorable endings to playoff games in each of the last two seasons.

The Vikings beat them on the final play of a divisional round game in 2018 on what’s become known as The Minnesota Miracle and they lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game after a missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Cam Jordan shared what head coach Sean Payton told the team after this year’s loss during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week. Jordan said Payton told the team that they can’t let the losses become a hindrance and that “you have to be able to find the will to make yourself better.”

“It’s easy to to get in your feelings about it, it’s easy to take the easy route and say, ‘Hey, it takes a miracle beat the Saints,’” Jordan said. “You have a miracle catch, then you have a miracle no flag. But at the end of the day, you have to look inside. You have to look at what could we have done to not even put ourselves in that position. For last year’s, had we not been down by what 17. If we had been down by three, it would have been a whole different ballgame. If we had been down by seven, it would have been a whole different ballgame. For this game, you’re going to look at it and be like, ‘What we have done better? Had we been up by 13 and continued putting points on the board, we’d have made that like the first time we played Philly.'”

The Saints can’t hit rewind on either game, but we’ll see if they can take lessons learned from them and make the third time the charm come the next postseason.