T.O. still thinks his Hall of Fame selection was “long overdue”

Getty Images

A year after Terrell Owens was selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he still disagrees with the fact that he wasn’t selected on the first ballot.

Owens said on Friday’s #PFTPM podcast that he’s happy to be a Hall of Famer, but he can’t say he’s forgotten that the selection committee twice voted him down.

“It’s cool. I think it’s still two years too late, but I’ll take it,” Owens said. “It was something that was long overdue, but now I feel recognized for my accomplishments on the football field.”

Owens said he believes the voters who kept him out the first two years he was eligible were doing so based on an inaccurate perception of what kind of teammate he is.

“Them trying to question my character, from the first nomination, these are the things that started to circulate. I’m like, ‘What are you guys talking about? I’m not that kind of person,'” Owens said.

Owens declined to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, last summer, but he said he has spoken to the people at the Hall of Fame about visiting some day.

“At some point in time I do want to go there with my family, with my kids,” he said. “They said I’m welcome there, I’ll be treated like family.”

Still, Owens would like to see some changes in the Hall of Fame, which he believes puts “too much power in the writers’ hands”