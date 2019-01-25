Todd Gurley: If my knee was hurt, I would be on injury report

Getty Images

After Todd Gurley had a career-low five touches in the NFC Championship Game, some pointed to the star running back’s knee as the reason. Gurley insisted again Friday that it was just a substandard performance on his part.

“I’m good. If there was an issue on my knee, it would be on the injury report,” Gurley told reporters. “Come on now. I’m at practice. I’m playing.”

Gurley missed the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He came off the team’s injury report last week after gaining 118 yards from scrimmage in the divisional-round victory over the Cowboys.

Gurley played 32 offensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game against the Saints but gained a career-low 13 yards. Coach Sean McVay promised earlier this week that Gurley would get more opportunities in the Super Bowl.

Gurley said he doesn’t care how much he plays, how many carries he gets or what anyone thinks.

“I don’t ask no questions. I just do my job,” Gurley said. “We got the win. That’s all that matters. I can not play one snap. I don’t care if [long snapper] Jake McQuaide is the Super Bowl MVP. I’ve got one more game left. I don’t care what nobody’s talking about. Y’all can call me hurt. Y’all can call me whatever, but we’re going to the Super Bowl.

“What do y’all not understand? It’s not about me. This sport has never been about me. It’s never been about one player. Todd’s only going to be with the Rams so much longer. It’s going to be another dude that comes in just like me. This whole game is bigger than me. It’s not just about me. Why is Todd not getting the ball? Why is that? Because there’s only one football, and there’s 11 guys. Only one guy can touch the ball each time. It’s way bigger than me.”