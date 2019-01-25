Tom Brady to Brandon Spikes: You think I play this game to go to Pro Bowls?

Getty Images

Tom Brady hasn’t played in a Pro Bowl since 2005, the third time he was honored in his career. He has made 11 Pro Bowls since, playing in none.

The Patriots quarterback has played six Super Bowls since he last appeared in the Pro Bowl.

It seems Brandon Spikes was a little confused about what matters in New England when he arrived as a second-round choice in 2010. The linebacker was set straight by Brady in 2012 after Spikes didn’t make the Pro Bowl.

“I’d been playing off the charts, and I didn’t get picked to go to the Pro Bowl,” Spikes told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It’s gonna be alright man. We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us.’

“Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me — I used to call Brady ‘The Pharaoh’ and he hated that. Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That’s what it is here.’”

Spikes never made the Pro Bowl in four seasons playing with the Patriots and two with the Bills. He appeared in one Super Bowl, losing to the Giants to end the 2011 season.