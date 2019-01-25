Vikings waive Johnny Stanton from IR

Getty Images

The Vikings waived fullback Johnny Stanton from injured reserve Friday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Stanton, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV last May.

He was waived with an injury designation in the preseason and reverted to the team’s injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

Stanton played quarterback at UNLV, throwing for 1,406 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in two seasons. He also rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns.