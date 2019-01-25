Washington hires Bryan Angelichio to replace Wes Phillips

Getty Images

Washington hired Bryan Angelichio as its new tight ends coach Friday night, the team announced. That means Wes Phillips is out.

Phillips, the son of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, joined the team’s coaching staff in 2014. His contract expired, according to NBC Sports Washington.

Wade Phillips promoted his son for future head coaching jobs last week, joking “Wes is a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay.”

Angelichio has coached in the NFL for seven years, including the past three as the Packers’ tight ends coach.

He also has spent time in Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Angelichio has 24 years of coaching experience, including the college ranks.