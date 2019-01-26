Bears extend Bobby Massie through 2022

Getty Images

Bears tackle Bobby Massie was due to become a free agent in March. Now? Not.

The Bears have announced that Massie has signed a four-year extension, putting him under contract through 2022.

“Bobby has been an important part of our offensive line the past three years and has shown steady improvement during that time,” Bears G.M. Ryan Pace said in a statement. “Bobby has a tremendous work ethic and has displayed the kind of toughness and consistency we want in our players. More importantly, he is a great teammate and we’re excited to keep him in the fold.”

Massie has started 46 regular-season games over the past three years at right tackle. In 2018, he started all 17 games played.

A fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012, Massie spent four seasons in Arizona before signing with the Bears in 2016. He has 100 career regular-season appearances and 92 starts.