Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2019, 9:24 AM EST
Gamblers agree: The Patriots are going to win Super Bowl LIII.

Bettors have overwhelmingly taken the Patriots, such that the point spread, which at various sports books opened either as a pick ’em or with the Rams as slight favorites, has moved so far in New England’s direction that the Patriots are now favored by as much as 3.5 points in some places.

The Mirage in Las Vegas said 96 percent of the money wagered on the Super Bowl point spread was on New England in the first four days of betting, according to ESPN. That includes the high-stakes bettors: The nine largest bets placed were on New England, including two bets of more than $100,000.

The online sports book BetCris opened the Rams as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday night and received so many bets on the Patriots that within 17 minutes of betting opening, the line had moved a whopping four points in the Patriots’ direction, making New England a 2.5-point favorite.

The Patriots love the “No one believes in us” mantra, but it turns out that almost everyone putting their money behind their beliefs does, in fact, believe in the Patriots.

14 responses to “Bettors overwhelmingly taking the Patriots

  3. No skin in the game… I would be surprised if the Rams manage to keep it close. Pats by 12 or so.

  5. Betting on the National Fixed League is crazy. With the situation in New Orleans, how could anyone other than simply wanting some action on the games place a bet. To many cooks in the kitchen, between the league office and owners deciding the outcome of these games.

  6. Gee, there’s a shock.

    I mean seriously, anyone besides Rams fans and terminal Pats haters that really see Goff beating out Brady in this one?

    After all, in the NFL’s new glorious offense-uber-alles game, good luck with that.

    People think I’m joking when I say I’m not even going to watch the game. Why? Everyone knows the Pats are going to win. The $100,000 question is whether Brady will be wearing a red jersey in reality or just figuratively. Not that he’ll need it, nonetheless.

    Come on now, please!

  8. 19dead2 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 9:39 am
    Betting on the National Fixed League is crazy. With the situation in New Orleans, how could anyone other than simply wanting some action on the games place a bet. To many cooks in the kitchen, between the league office and owners deciding the outcome of these games.

    —————-

    It’s the Pats tho, the NFL’s faves. Can’t have them losing two years in a row, 40-some year old QB winning his umpteenth SB is too financially attractive to the league office.

    … and I actually like Brady as a non-Pats fan.

  9. I’m a Rams fan and there are times when I’m very concerned before a game, but I feel only good vibes about this game. I think the Rams simply are the better team. McVay is a rare coach who can go toe-to-toe with Belichick, whom I think is the GOAT coach (even though I hate him). I also rate Brady as the GOAT QB, no surprise there, but Goff continues to be way-underestimated by many, and he played extremely well last week, even if his stats don’t show it. Bottom line is that I think the Rams are going to win this game and put an end to the Patriots’ dynasty, while possibly starting their own dynasty.

  10. Patriots have not dominated in any of the Superbowls they played. This team lucked out getting here in the first place. If it wasn’t for a bunch of crazy officials and s drunk replay booth, it would be Chiefs and Rams once again. Brady may keep it close but old strip sack won’t disappoint. Rams defense is going to eat him alive and his screams will be delicious.

  11. I’m excitied about the X’s and O’s matchup between Wade Phillips and Josh McDaniels. Personally that’s where the matchup will be won.

  12. computojon says:
    January 26, 2019 at 9:43 am

    “but Goff continues to be way-underestimated by many”

    Believe me, the Patriots do not and will not underestimate Goff or the Rams.
    May the best team win.

