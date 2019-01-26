Bettors overwhelmingly taking the Patriots

Getty Images

Gamblers agree: The Patriots are going to win Super Bowl LIII.

Bettors have overwhelmingly taken the Patriots, such that the point spread, which at various sports books opened either as a pick ’em or with the Rams as slight favorites, has moved so far in New England’s direction that the Patriots are now favored by as much as 3.5 points in some places.

The Mirage in Las Vegas said 96 percent of the money wagered on the Super Bowl point spread was on New England in the first four days of betting, according to ESPN. That includes the high-stakes bettors: The nine largest bets placed were on New England, including two bets of more than $100,000.

The online sports book BetCris opened the Rams as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday night and received so many bets on the Patriots that within 17 minutes of betting opening, the line had moved a whopping four points in the Patriots’ direction, making New England a 2.5-point favorite.

The Patriots love the “No one believes in us” mantra, but it turns out that almost everyone putting their money behind their beliefs does, in fact, believe in the Patriots.