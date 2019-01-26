Bill Belichick: I’ve had to change my defense, Wade Phillips hasn’t

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is impressed with how consistent Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been through the years.

Phillips got his first NFL coaching job in 1976 on his father Bum Phillips’ Houston Oilers staff, then became a defensive coordinator for the first time in 1981 in New Orleans. And Phillips hasn’t changed much in that time, Belichick says.

“I’ve certainly changed a lot in the last 30 years, schematically,” Belichick said. “Wade really . . . hasn’t. He really hasn’t. You’ve got to give him credit for that. The system has lasted. I mean, really, this is part of his dad’s system that he’s developed and adapted and developed there. I mean, I have a ton of respect for what he’s done and how he’s done it over every different kind of offense you can see. Multiple tight ends, run-and-shoot, 10 personnel, 11 personnel, 12 personnel, 21, 22. He’s been able to do the same thing — not the same thing, but his system has been able to handle all that. And I think that’s a real credit to what he put together 30 years ago.”

Phillips has been a defensive coordinator for the Rams, Broncos twice, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Bills, Eagles and Saints, a head coach of the Cowboys, Bills and Broncos and an interim head coach of the Texans, Falcons and Saints. Through all that, he hasn’t changed his defense very much.