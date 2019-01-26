Chris Long “could go either way” on retirement

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long isn’t sure whether he has played his last game.

Long said on WIP that he still loves playing but is planning to take some time and see how the offseason goes before he knows for sure what 2019 holds for him.

“I’d like to play football in 2019. I thought I had a strong year and felt good physically. Listen, I know I’m an older guy. But, you know, I don’t think I’ve missed a practice over the last two years. I feel like I’ve been durable and ready when called upon,” Long said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “At the end of the day, the itch is still there, I still love playing on Sunday. But as far as what happens, I’m literally just kind of sitting back and seeing what the Eagles do and who they bring in or don’t bring in and how deep that room gets. But I’d still love to play. But at the end of the day at 33, I could go either way.”

Long has a cap hit of $5.6 million this season, and the Eagles don’t have much cap space in 2019, so the team probably wouldn’t try too hard to get him to stay if he said he wanted to retire. But while Long — who turns 34 in March — isn’t a starter, he did play 59 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps last season. He can still play, if he decides he wants to.