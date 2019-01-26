Demarcus Lawrence to Cowboys: “Your move”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2019, 9:14 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys posted Friday on Twitter a video with highlights from the second Pro Bowl season of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence responded with a simple message for the team: “Your move.”

Indeed it is. With Lawrence having completed a one-year, $17.14 million contract, the Cowboys have three choices: Sign him to a long-term deal; apply the franchise tag again at a 20-percent increase ($20.56 million); or let Lawrence his the open market.

The last option is unlikely. Absent a long-term deal, the Cowboys likely will tag Lawrence again. (The transition tag would cost the same, with only a right to match and no compensation.)

Lawrence has options, too. If the Cowboys apply the franchise tag again, he could sit out the entire season (like Le'Veon Bell did), forcing the Cowboys to let him become a free agent in 2020 or pay him quarterback money under the franchise tag.

The man who racked up 10.5 sacks in 2018 hasn’t hinted at sitting out the full season, but Bell proved in 2018 that it’s a viable approach, if the goal is to dispense with the one-year contracts and reach for a multi-year megadeal.

5 responses to “Demarcus Lawrence to Cowboys: “Your move”

  2. But no one knows yet whether Bell’s sitting out the year was smart or not. He won’t make $14.5 per year that he skipped, but might get more to sign. Realistic number closer to $10 per year

  4. Bell’s approach has not proven viable just yet. Let’s see what the market is prepared to pay a running back gambler first…

  5. Bell held out for one season, and cost himself over $14 million in salary. Allegedly he was offered $70 million over 5 years from the Steelers. So, just to break even – he needs to sign for no less than $70 million over 4 years – or $17.5 mill per season on average.

    To come out ahead, he needs to sign for more. I doubt he gets that type of contract from anyone. Sure, he took one less season of hits – but reflexes, strength and speed do not get better in your late 20’s…… The only argument I can see is, he was willing to sacrifice money to get out of playing for the Steelers. But financially – he cost himself $14 million that he will never see again…

