Greg Zuerlein expects to be “good to go” for Super Bowl Sunday

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein injured his plant foot warming up, hitting a steel plate in the Superdome’s turf at halftime of the NFC Championship Game. He didn’t tell special teams coach John Fassel.

“Yeah, hit something hard in the ground,” Zuerlein said Saturday, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “Just warming up at halftime, landed on something that didn’t give as much as turf and then that’s when it started hurting. But, hopefully, a few more days of treatment and it’ll be good to go.”

Zuerlein did not practice this week and spent part of the week in a boot. The Rams have not tried out kickers, expecting Zuerlein to be ready for the Super Bowl.

“One day at a time, but he’s feeling good,” coach Sean McVay said. “No setbacks with that, so all things are pointing in the right direction for us.”

Zuerlein hit the 57-yard game-winner in overtime despite his injury. He also hit a 48-yard game-tying kick in the fourth quarter.

“It hurt, but not enough to stop me from playing, obviously,” Zuerlein said. “I guess that’s really all I can tell you. It really wasn’t anything special about it; just get the job done.”