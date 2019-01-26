Lions’ Trevor Bates arrested, accused of punching police officer

Getty Images

Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested early this morning in New York City and accused of punching a police officer.

Bates was initially arrested after a cab driver said he refused to pay his fare. At the police station, police say, he flew into a rage and punched a sergeant, according to the New York Post. The officer suffered a concussion and needed three stitches.

“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York,” the Lions said in a statement. “We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”

Police reportedly took Bates to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The 25-year-old Bates was a seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2016. He briefly spent time with the Patriots and Giants before signing with the Lions in 2018. He played nine games for Detroit.