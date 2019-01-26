NFL owner’s superyacht catches the attention of a Presidential candidate

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
When it comes to keeping up with the Joneses, Daniel Snyder continues to fall short. And the competition regarding which man has the biggest five-letter thing (yacht, or otherwise) has caught the attention of one of the umpteen candidates for the Democratic nomination for the Presidency in 2020.

Elizabeth Warren has taken to Twitter to call out the Washington owner for his purchase of a very big boat.

“This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a ‘superyacht’ with its own iMax theater,” Warren said. “I’m pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt.”

The Senator from Massachusetts would surely feel the same way about the new superyacht purchased by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose new boat cost a whopping $250 million.

Warren wants, on top of all other taxes, a two-percent surcharge to be imposed on personal fortunes of $50 million or more, with the number moving to three percent at $1 billion. Warren recently tried to justify the plan in an appearance on MSNBC, essentially arguing that someone with $50 million in the bank and $50,000 in annual income pays the same amount of taxes as someone with $50 in the bank and $50,000 in annual income. But anyone with a fortune of $50 million and an interest rate of only three percent (someone with $50 million can do much better than that) has an income of $1.5 million per year, and pays the taxes on it.

Although I’ll never have $50 million much less $1 billion (but I’d would welcome either development), the idea of being taxed at every step of the earning process and then to be taxed again on the accumulated net income on which taxes have already been paid seems unfair, no matter how much money someone acquires. And if the argument is (as it appears to be) that much of those fortunes are held not by the people who earned the money but their descendants, the estate tax should take care of that concern.

Of course, none of this will matter as candidates in an already crowded field will try to find a foothold in the hopes of emerging as the eventual challenger to the incumbent Commander-in-Chief. Promising to pull a Robin Hood on the ultra-rich could be the thing that carries the day, even if it forces Snyder and/or Jones to change the name of their boats to the Maid Marian.

  2. The rich already get $11 mil per couple tax free to their descendants. Why would you call taxing them unfair? The U.S. has never been more divided economically.

  4. I, and each of my siblings struggled with student debt. But you know what? We worked our butts off and paid it off. Of course, today’s socialist thinking people thinks we should simply forgive student debt or for everyone to have to pay for it…

  6. Our entire political system is busted in this country. Trump is what we get out of that broken system. Both parties are terrible and we need new voices that actually relate to the common people and not all of these old dinosaurs that are in there now. Corporate interests have destroyed this country and every politician is owned by them.

  7. Speaking as someone who has student loan debt, I don’t need money from a tax that penalizes someone for being successful as a crutch. No one twisted my arm, I borrowed the money and now am paying it back plus interest (thus the term loan and not gift). The ones who complain are the ones who probably borrowed too much towards a worthless degree, or stayed in college pursuing other degrees to stall having to grow up and work and pay back the first one.

  8. “There are approximately 75,000 people that fit in the category of ultra-rich. And over 300,000,000 that don’t. It’s amazing that this <0.01% are so protected."

    ———–

    Yes, and those 75,000 employ the majority of the 300,000,000. It's not their problem if people decided getting a degree in Liberal Arts and Science for $200k was a good business decision. Take responsibility for your actions.

  10. I pay six digits in property tax on my business assets, along with income tax. Granted, I am not worth fifty mil, but, for a lot of landowners, if they chose to subdivide, they would beat that. I started with student loans to pay, which I did, and an old B model Mack truck. Now, 40 years later, I have 36 Kenworths newer than 2010 and 51 trailers of various types. Why take away what I have worked for just to give it to someone else? When is enough taxes enough?

  11. cueghost says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    He should pay the same as anyone else.
    ———————-
    That would be a huge tax cut for him since he currently pays probably 500 times more in taxes than the average citizen.

