Nick Folk opts for the AAF

Getty Images

On Friday, kicker Nick Folk auditioned for a job with the Bears. He didn’t get it.

On Saturday, Folk took a job with the Alliance of American Football.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Folk will kick for the Arizona Hotshots of the league that will debut in two weeks.

“The biggest thing, I still have a passion to play,” Folk told Rothstein. “I still want to prove I can play,. And it’s a good opportunity for me to show that. I ended my time in Tampa with that injury, and my last game being hurt I wasn’t able to perform at my best, and I want to show people that I’m back to kicking well.”

A sixth-round pick in 2007 who sits at No. 50 on the all-time scoring list and who made more than $14 million during his time in the NFL, the 34-year-old Folk hopes to prove that he belongs back in the highest level of the sport by proving himself in the upstart minor league.

Folk spent three years with the Cowboys, seven with the Jets, and one with the Bucs.