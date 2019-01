Patriots’ Super Bowl records

Getty Images

These are the Super Bowl records featuring the Patriots dynasty, as listed by the 2018 NFL Record & Fact Book. Patriots franchise records, and records owned by active Patriots players, in bold..

Most Games

8 Tom Brady, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LII

6 Mike Lodish, Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII; Denver, XXXII-XXXIII

Most Games, Winning Team

5 Tom Brady, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLIX, LI

Charles Haley, San Francisco, XXIII-XXIV; Dallas, XXVII-XXVIII, XXX

4 By many players

Most Games, Coach

8 Bill Belichick, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LII

6 Don Shula, Baltimore, III; Miami, VI-VIII, XVII, XIX

Most Games, Winning Team, Coach

5 Bill Belichick, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLIX, LI

4 Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh, IX-X, XIII-XIV

Most Games, Losing Team, Coach

4 Bud Grant, Minnesota, IV, VIII-IX, XI

Don Shula, Baltimore, III; Miami, VI, XVII, XIX

Marv Levy, Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII

Dan Reeves, Denver, XXI-XXII, XXIV; Atlanta, XXXIII

3 Tom Landry, Dallas, V, X, XIII

Bill Belichick, New England, XLII, XLVI, LII

Most Points, Game

20 James White, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (3-td, 2-pt) (OT)

18 Roger Craig, San Francisco vs. Miami, XIX (3-td)

Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV (3-td); vs. San Diego, XXIX (3-td)

Ricky Watters, San Francisco vs. San Diego, XXIX (3-td)

Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, XXXII (3-td)

Most Touchdowns, Career

8 Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games (8-p)

5 Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 3 games (5-r)

4 James White, New England, 2 games (3-r, 1-p)

Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, 4 games (4-r)

Roger Craig, San Francisco, 3 games (2-r, 2-p)

Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, 4 games (4-r)

John Elway, Denver, 5 games (4-r)

Most Touchdowns, Game

3 James White, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT) (2-r, 1-p)

Roger Craig, San Francisco vs. Miami, XIX (1-r, 2-p)

Jerry Rice, San Francisco. vs. Denver, XXIV (3-p); vs. San Diego, XXIX (3-p)

Ricky Watters, San Francisco vs. San Diego, XXIX (1-r, 2-p)

Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, XXXII (3-r)

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game

1 James White, New England vs. Atlanta, LI

Mark Seay, San Diego vs. San Francisco, XXIX

Alfred Pupunu, San Diego vs. San Francisco, XXIX

Mark Chmura, Green Bay vs. New England, XXXI

Kevin Faulk, New England vs. Carolina, XXXVIII

Lance Moore, New Orleans vs. Indianapolis, XLIV

Antwaan Randle El, Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay, XLV

Wes Welker, Denver vs. Seattle, XLVIII

Bennie Fowler, Denver vs. Carolina, 50

Danny Amendola, New England vs. Atlanta, LI

Most (One-Point) Points After Touchdown, Career

13 Adam Vinatieri, New England-Indianapolis, 5 games (13 att)

11 Stephen Gostkowski, New England, 5 games (13 att)

Most Field Goals Attempted, Career

10 Adam Vinatieri, New England-Indianapolis, 5 games

6 Stephen Gostkowski, New England, 5 games

Jim Turner, N.Y. Jets-Denver, 2 games

Roy Gerela, Pittsburgh, 3 games

Rich Karlis, Denver, 2 games

Jeff Wilkins, St. Louis, 2 games

Most Field Goals, Career

7 Adam Vinatieri, New England-Indianapolis, 5 games(10 att)

5 Stephen Gostkowski, New England, 5 games (6 att)

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Career

5 Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 3 games

4 Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, 4 games

Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, 4 games

John Elway, Denver, 5 games

3 James White, New England, 2 games

Terrell Davis, Denver, 2 games

Most Rushing Touchdowns, Game

3 Terrell Davis, Denver vs. Green Bay, XXXII

2 James White, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

Elijah Pitts, Green Bay vs. Kansas City, I

Larry Csonka, Miami vs. Minnesota, VIII

Pete Banaszak, Oakland vs. Minnesota, XI

Franco Harris, Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles, XIV

Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders vs. Washington, XVIII

Jim McMahon, Chicago vs. New England, XX

Timmy Smith, Washington vs. Denver, XXII

Tom Rathman, San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV

Gerald Riggs, Washington vs. Buffalo, XXVI

Emmitt Smith, Dallas vs. Buffalo, XXVIII

Emmitt Smith, Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, XXX

Howard Griffith, Denver vs. Atlanta, XXXIII

Eddie George, Tennessee vs. St. Louis, XXXIV

Most Passes Attempted, Career

357 Tom Brady, New England, 8 games

155 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis-Denver, 4 games

Most Passes Attempted, Game

62 Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

58 Jim Kelly, Buffalo vs. Washington, XXVI

Most Passes Completed, Career

235 Tom Brady, New England, 8 games

103 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis-Denver, 4 games

Most Passes Completed, Game

43 Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

37 Tom Brady, New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

34 Peyton Manning, Denver vs. Seattle, XLVIII

Most Consecutive Completions, Game

16 Tom Brady, New England vs. N.Y. Giants, XLVI

13 Joe Montana, San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV

10 Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

Phil Simms, N.Y. Giants vs. Denver, XXI

Troy Aikman, Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, XXX

Kurt Warner, Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, XLIII

Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Indianapolis, XLIV

Most Passing Yards Gained, Career

2,576 Tom Brady, New England, 8 games

1,156 Kurt Warner, St. Louis-Arizona, 3 games

Most Yards Gained, Game

505 Tom Brady, New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

466 Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

414 Kurt Warner, St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

Most Touchdown Passes, Career

18 Tom Brady, New England, 8 games

11 Joe Montana, San Francisco, 4 games

Most Touchdown Passes, Game

6 Steve Young, San Francisco vs. San Diego, XXIX

5 Joe Montana, San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV

4 Tom Brady, New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, XIII

Doug Williams, Washington vs. Denver, XXII

Troy Aikman, Dallas vs. Buffalo, XXVII

Most Attempts, Without Interception, Game

48 Tom Brady, New England vs. N.Y. Giants, XLII

Tom Brady, New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

45 Kurt Warner, St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

Most Receptions, Game

14 James White, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

13 Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle, XLVIII

11 Dan Ross, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, XVI

Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Cincinnati, XXIII

Deion Branch, New England vs. Philadelphia, XXXIX

Wes Welker, New England vs. N.Y. Giants, XLII

Shane Vereen, New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

Most Touchdown Receptions, Career

8 Jerry Rice, San Francisco-Oakland, 4 games

3 Rob Gronkowski, New England, 3 games

John Stallworth, Pittsburgh, 4 games

Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh, 4 games

Cliff Branch, Oakland-L.A. Raiders, 3 games

Antonio Freeman, Green Bay, 2 games

Most Touchdown Receptions, Game

3 Jerry Rice, San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV; vs. San Diego, XXIX

2 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

Max McGee, Green Bay vs. Kansas City, I

Bill Miller, Oakland vs. Green Bay, II

John Stallworth, Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, XIII

Cliff Branch, Oakland vs. Philadelphia, XV

Dan Ross, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, XVI

Roger Craig, San Francisco vs. Miami, XIX

Ricky Sanders, Washington vs. Denver, XXII

Michael Irvin, Dallas vs. Buffalo, XXVII

Ricky Watters, San Francisco vs. San Diego, XXIX

Antonio Freeman, Green Bay vs. Denver, XXXII

Keenan McCardell, Tampa Bay vs. Oakland, XXXVII

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, XLIII

Greg Jennings, Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh, XLV

Longest Punt

64 Ryan Allen, New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

63 Lee Johnson, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, XXIII

Highest Average, Punting, Game (4 punts)

50.2 Tom Rouen, Seattle vs. Pittsburgh, XL (6-301)

49.0 Ryan Allen, New England vs. Seattle, XLIX (4-196)

Most Punt Returns, Career

8 Troy Brown, New England, 3 games

6 Julian Edelman, New England, 3 games

Willie Wood, Green Bay, 2 games

Jake Scott, Miami, 3 games

Theo Bell, Pittsburgh, 2 games

Mike Nelms, Washington, 1 game

John Taylor, San Francisco, 3 games

Desmond Howard, Green Bay, 1 game

David Meggett, N.Y. Giants-New England, 2 games

Darrien Gordon, San Diego-Denver-Oakland, 4 games

Most Punt Return Yards Gained, Career

94 John Taylor, San Francisco, 3 games

90 Desmond Howard, Green Bay, 1 game

67 Julian Edelman, New England, 3 games

David Meggett, N.Y. Giants-New England, 2 games

Highest Punt Return Average, Career (4 returns)

15.7 John Taylor, San Francisco, 3 games (6-94)

15.0 Desmond Howard, Green Bay, 1 game (6-90)

11.2 Julian Edelman, New England, 3 games (6-67)

David Meggett, N.Y. Giants-New England, 2 games (6-67)

Most Fumbles, Career

5 Roger Staubach, Dallas, 4 games

4 Jim Kelly, Buffalo, 4 games

Kurt Warner, St. Louis-Arizona, 3 games

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis-Denver, 4 games

3 Tom Brady, New England, 8 games

Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, 4 games

Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, 4 games

John Elway, Denver, 5 games

Frank Reich, Buffalo, 4 games

Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, 4 games

Most Sacks, Game

3.0 Reggie White, Green Bay vs. New England, XXXI

Darnell Dockett, Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, XLIII

Kony Ealy, Carolina vs. Denver 50

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta vs. New England, LI (OT)

2.5 Trey Flowers, New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

Von Miller, Denver vs. Carolina, 50

TEAM RECORDS

Most Games

11 New England, XX, XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LII

8 Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII, XXVII-XXVIII, XXX

Pittsburgh, IX-X, XIII-XIV, XXX, XL, XLIII, XLV

Denver, XII, XXI-XXII, XXIV, XXXII-XXXIII, XLVIII, 50

Most Consecutive Games

4 Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII

3 New England, LI-LIII

Miami, VI-VIII

2 New England, XXXVIII-XXXIX

Green Bay, I-II; XXXI-XXXII

Dallas, V-VI; XII-XIII; XXVII-XXVIII

Minnesota, VIII-IX

Pittsburgh, IX-X; XIII-XIV

Washington, XVII-XVIII

Denver, XXI-XXII; XXXII-XXXIII

San Francisco, XXIII-XXIV

Seattle, XLIVIII-XLIX

Most Games Won

6 Pittsburgh, IX-X, XIII-XIV, XL, XLIII

5 New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLIX, LI

San Francisco, XVI, XIX, XXIII-XXIV, XXIX

Dallas, VI, XII, XXVII-XXVIII, XXX

Most Consecutive Games Won

2 New England, XXXVIII-XXXIX

Green Bay, I-II

Miami, VII-VIII

Pittsburgh, IX-X, XIII-XIV

San Francisco, XXIII-XXIV

Dallas, XXVII-XXVIII

Denver, XXXII-XXXIII

Most Games Lost

5 New England, XX, XXXI, XLII, XLVI, LII

Denver, XII, XXI-XXII, XXIV, XLVIII

Most Points, Both Teams, Game

75 San Francisco (49) vs. San Diego (26), XXIX

74 Philadelphia (41) vs. New England (33), LII

Most Points, Both Teams, Quarter

37 Carolina (19) vs. New England (18), XXXVIII (4th quarter)

Most Touchdowns, Both Teams, Game

10 San Francisco (7) vs. San Diego (3), XXIX

9 Philadelphia (5) vs. New England (4), LII

Pittsburgh (5) vs. Dallas (4), XIII

San Francisco (8) vs. Denver (1), XXIV

Dallas (7) vs. Buffalo (2), XXVII

Tampa Bay (6) vs. Oakland (3), XXXVII

8 Carolina (4) vs. New England (4), XXXVIII

Atlanta (4) vs. New England (4), LI (OT)

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game

2 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

San Diego vs. San Francisco, XXIX

Most First Downs, Game

37 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

31 San Francisco vs. Miami, XIX

29 New England vs. Carolina, XXXVIII

New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

Most First Downs, Both Teams, Game

54 New England (37) vs. Atlanta (17), LI (OT)

New England (29) vs. Philadelphia (25), LII

50 San Francisco (31) vs. Miami (19), XIX

Tennessee (27) vs. St. Louis (23), XXXIV

Fewest First Downs, Rushing, Game

1 New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

New England vs. Chicago, XX

St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

Oakland vs. Tampa Bay, XXXVII

2 Minnesota vs. Kansas City, IV; vs. Pittsburgh, IX; vs. Oakland, XI

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, XIII

Miami vs. San Francisco, XIX

N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore, XXXV

Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, XLIII

Denver vs. Seattle, XLVIII

3 New England vs. Green Bay, XXXI

Carolina vs. New England, XXXVIII

New England vs. N.Y. Giants, XLII

Atlanta vs. New England, LI (OT)

Miami vs. Dallas, VI

Philadelphia vs. Oakland, XV

Chicago vs. Indianapolis, XLII

New Orleans vs. Indianapolis, XLIV

Fewest First Downs, Rushing, Both Teams, Game

6 Arizona (2) vs. Pittsburgh (4), XLIII

7 New England (3) vs. N.Y. Giants (4), XLII

Oakland (1) vs. Tampa Bay (6), XXXVIII

Most First Downs, Passing, Game

26 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

23 New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

21 New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

Most First Downs, Passing, Both Teams, Game

42 New England (23) vs. Philadelphia (19), LII

39 New England (26) vs. Atlanta (13), LI (OT)

33 N.Y. Giants (18) vs. New England (15), XLVI

Most First Downs, Penalty, Game

4 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

Baltimore vs. Dallas, V

Miami vs. Minnesota, VIII

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, XVI

Buffalo vs. Dallas, XXVII

St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

Pittsburgh vs. Arizona, XLIII

3 St. Louis vs. New England, XXXVI

New England vs. Carolina, XXXVIII

New England vs. Seattle, XLIX

Kansas City vs. Minnesota, IV

Minnesota vs. Oakland, XI

Buffalo vs. Washington, XXVI

Green Bay vs. Denver, XXXII

N.Y. Giants vs. Baltimore, XXXV

Tampa Bay vs. Oakland, XXXVII

Denver vs. Seattle, XLVIII

Carolina vs. Denver, 50

Most First Downs, Penalty, Both Teams, Game

6 Cincinnati (4) vs. San Francisco (2), XVI

St. Louis (4) vs. Tennessee (2), XXXIV

5 New England (3) vs. Carolina (2), XXXVIII

New England (3) vs. Seattle (2), XLIX

New England (4) vs. Atlanta (1), LI (OT)

Baltimore (4) vs. Dallas (1), V

Miami (4) vs. Minnesota (1), VIII

Buffalo (3) vs. Washington (2), XXVI

Green Bay (3) vs. Denver (2), XXXII

Pittsburgh (4) vs. Arizona (1), XLIII

Carolina (3) vs. Denver (2), 50

Most Yards Gained, Game

613 New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

602 Washington vs. Denver, XXII

546 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

Most Yards Gained, Both Teams, Game

1,151 New England (613) vs. Philadelphia (538), LII

929 Washington (602) vs. Denver (327), XXII

890 New England (546) vs. Atlanta (344), LI (OT)

Fewest Rushing Yards Gained, Both Teams, Game

91 Arizona (33) vs. Pittsburgh (58), XLIII

136 New England (45) vs. N.Y. Giants (91), XLII

Most Passes Attempted, Both Teams, Game

93 New England (49) vs. Philadelphia (44), LII

San Diego (55) vs. San Francisco (38), XXIX

92 Buffalo (59) vs. Washington (33), XXVI

86 New England (63) vs. Atlanta (23), LI (OT)

Most Passes Completed, Both Teams, Game

63 New Orleans (32) vs. Indianapolis (31), XLIV

60 New England (43) vs. Atlanta (17), LI (OT)

57 N.Y. Giants (30) vs. New England (27), XLVI

Philadelphia (29) vs. New England (28), LII

Most Passing Yards Gained, Both Teams, Game

874 New England (500) vs. Philadelphia (374), LII

682 New England (442) vs. Atlanta (240), LI (OT)

649 New England (354) vs. Carolina (295), XXXVIII

Fewest Times Sacked, Game

0 New England vs. Carolina, XXXVIII

Philadelphia vs. New England, LII

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Jets, III; vs. Dallas, V

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, IX

Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles, XIV

Philadelphia vs. Oakland, XV

Washington vs. Buffalo, XXVI

Denver vs. Green Bay, XXXII; vs. Atlanta, XXXIII

Tampa Bay vs. Oakland, XXXVII

Indianapolis vs. New Orleans, XLIV

Seattle vs. Denver, XLVIII

Most Times Sacked, Both Teams, Game

12 Carolina (7) vs. Denver (5), 50

10 Green Bay (5) vs. New England (5), XXXI

New England (7) vs. Chicago (3), XX

Fewest Times Sacked, Both Teams, Game

1 Philadelphia (0) vs. New England (1), LII

Philadelphia (0) vs. Oakland (1), XV

Denver (0) vs. Green Bay (1), XXXII

Indianapolis (0) vs. New Orleans (1), XLIV

Seattle (0) vs. Denver (1), XLVIII

Most Passing Touchdowns, Both Teams, Game

7 Philadelphia (4) vs. New England (3), LII

Pittsburgh (4) vs. Dallas (3), XIII

San Francisco (6) vs. San Diego (1), XXIX

6 Carolina (3) vs. New England (3), XXXVIII

New England (4) vs. Seattle (2), XLIX

5 Philadelphia (3) vs. New England (2), XXXIX

Washington (4) vs. Denver (1), XXII

San Francisco (5) vs. Denver (0), XXIV

Dallas (4) vs. Buffalo (1), XXVII

Green Bay (3) vs. Pittsburgh (2), XLV

Fewest Interceptions By, Both Teams, Game

0 Buffalo vs. N.Y. Giants, XXV

St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

1 New England (0) vs. Carolina (1), XXXVIII

New England (0) vs. N.Y. Giants (1), XLVI

New England (0) vs. Atlanta (1), LI (OT)

Philadelphia (0) vs. New England (1), LII

Oakland (0) vs. Green Bay (1), II

Miami (0) vs. Dallas (1), VI

Minnesota (0) vs. Miami (1), VIII

N.Y. Giants (0) vs. Denver (1), XXI

Cincinnati (0) vs. San Francisco (1), XXIII

N.Y. Giants (0) vs. New England (1), XLII

Indianapolis (0) vs. New Orleans (1), XLIV

San Francisco (0) vs. Baltimore (1), XLVII

Fewest Punts, Game

0 New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

1 Philadelphia vs. New England, LII

Atlanta vs. Denver, XXXIII

Denver vs. Atlanta, XXXIII

Seattle vs. Denver, XLVIII

Fewest Punts, Both Teams, Game

1 New England (0) vs. Philadelphia (1), LII

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game

0 Seattle vs. New England, XLIX

1 New England vs. Atlanta, LI (OT)

N.Y. Jets vs. Baltimore, III

L.A. Raiders vs. Washington, XVIII

Washington vs. Buffalo, XXVI

Fewest Kickoff Returns, Both Teams, Game

3 Seattle (0) vs. New England (3), XLIX

Fewest Kickoff Return Yards Gained, Game

0 Seattle vs. New England, XLIX

Fewest Kickoff Return Yards Gained, Both Teams, Game

49 Seattle (0) vs. New England (49), XLIX

62 New England (20) vs. Atlanta (42), LI (OT)

Most Penalties, Game

12 Carolina vs. New England, XXXVIII

Dallas vs. Denver, XII

Carolina vs. Denver, 50

Fewest Penalties, Game

0 Miami vs. Dallas, VI

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, X

Denver vs. San Francisco, XXIV

Atlanta vs. Denver, XXXIII

1 Green Bay vs. Oakland, II

Miami vs. Minnesota, VIII; vs. San Francisco, XIX

Buffalo vs. Dallas, XXVIII

New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

Most Penalties, Both Teams, Game

20 Carolina (12) vs. New England (8), XXXVIII

Dallas (12) vs. Denver (8), XII

Fewest Yards Penalized, Game

0 Miami vs. Dallas, VI

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, X

Denver vs. San Francisco, XXIV

Atlanta vs. Denver, XXXIII

4 Miami vs. Minnesota, VIII

5 New England vs. Philadelphia, LII

Fewest Fumbles, Both Teams, Game

0 Seattle vs. New England, XLIX

Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh, XIV

Green Bay vs. New England, XXXI

Pittsburgh vs. Seattle, XL

Indianapolis vs. New Orleans, XLIV

Fewest Turnovers, Game

0 New England vs. St. Louis, XXXVI

N.Y. Giants vs. New England, XLVI

Green Bay vs. Oakland, II

Miami vs. Minnesota, VIII

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, X

Oakland vs. Minnesota, XI; vs. Philadelphia, XV

N.Y. Giants vs. Denver, XXI; vs. Buffalo, XXV

San Francisco vs. Denver, XXIV; vs. San Diego, XXIX

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Giants, XXV

Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, XXX

Green Bay vs. New England, XXXI

St. Louis vs. Tennessee, XXXIV

Tennessee vs. St. Louis, XXXIV

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Giants, XXXV

New Orleans vs. Indianapolis, XLIV

Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh, XLV

Seattle vs. Denver, XLVIII