Patriots’ veterans tell newcomers there’s nothing to celebrate yet

Getty Images

For a football player going to his first Super Bowl, it might feel like the culmination of a great career. For a player who has been to multiple Super Bowls, just getting there is not enough.

That’s a dynamic playing out in New England right now, where some of the veterans who have been to the Super Bowl multiple times are telling the newcomers that there’s nothing to celebrate yet.

Jason McCourty is in his 10th NFL season, but his first with the Patriots and is going to his first Super Bowl. His twin brother Devin McCourty has played his entire career in New England and already has two Super Bowl rings. Jason McCourty told his brother and teammate Duron Harmon how excited he was to get to the Super Bowl and asked them how excited they are, and their answer was, “calm down.”

After the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game, veteran receiver Julian Edelman told rookie running back Sony Michel, “This is cute. We win that next one, that’s where the real fun is. That’s where you’ll always be a champion. This is cute. This is awesome. Don’t get me wrong. But the next one. Let’s go.”

For most of the Patriots’ roster, just getting to the Super Bowl is old hand. They don’t think they’ve won anything yet.