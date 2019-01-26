Sean McVay downplays fine imposed on Nickell Robey-Coleman

Getty Images

The NFL has remained silent on the controversial play at the end of regulation in Rams-Saints, but the fined imposed on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman speaks volumes. And it was a topic on which Rams coach Sean McVay probably wasn’t thrilled to be speaking on Friday.

“[T]hese are things that come up every week where in a lot of instances,” McVay told reporters. “Sometimes it goes unreported if a player gets fined based on the way that the league office sees some of the things that take place during the course of the game. Unfortunately, sometimes that’s just kind of common nature that you go through week-in and week-out.”

He’s right. And McVay wisely didn’t stray toward addressing the obvious implication that fining Robey-Coleman for hitting a defenseless receiver in the head or neck area means that, indeed, the league blew the call.

“[W]e’re certainly not going to allow that to be a distraction,” McVay said regarding whether the lingering questions about the blown call will affect his team.

Actually, the Rams should embrace it, because it can become a strong motivator to take the next step and necessarily prove that the Rams should have been there.

“All you have to do is look at history,” Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said on Friday’s PFT Live. “There’s been all kinds of bad calls, non-calls. It happens all the time. It will never be remembered if you win the Super Bowl.”

Dungy pointed out that, as Saints fans continue to be up in arms over the call that wasn’t, the Saints benefitted from a similar error nine years ago in the NFC Championship against Minnesota.

“The Vikings got an apology on a Brett Favre interception that should have been roughing the passer,” Dungy said. “Wasn’t called. And the Saints go to the Super Bowl. They’re not giving their Super Bowl trophy back and saying, ‘You know what? That was roughing the passer. We should play that game over.’”

It’s unlikely that a Rams Super Bowl win will get Saints fans to abandon their position that they were robbed, teams use whatever they can to get themselves motivated and focused. Instead of thinking about the lingering furor as a distraction, McVay should welcome it as the source of a valuable edge that his team may desperately need when facing a head coach and a quarterback who will be teaming up for their ninth Super Bowl.