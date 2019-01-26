Tom Brady’s name appears 17 times in the Super Bowl record book

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s name is all over the Super Bowl record book.

We took a look at the Patriots’ records in the Super Bowl section of the 2018 NFL Record & Fact Book, and Brady appears a whopping 17 times. As you probably know, he owns the record for most Super Bowls played (eight so far, with a ninth coming up), and all the career passing records. But Brady’s name is in the record book for even more records than most fans would realize: He has the record for most passes without an interception in a Super Bowl, with 48 — and he’s done that twice, in Super Bowl XLII and in Super Bowl LII.

And he’s even in the Super Bowl record book for a few things he’d prefer not to be in there for, such as most fumbles (he’s fumbled three times in Super Bowls, putting him in a tie for the third-most ever) — but that’s actually not bad, to play quarterback in eight Super Bowls and only fumble three times.

Other Patriots whose names are in the Super Bowl record book include tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back James White, kicker Stephen Gostkowski and punter Ryan Allen.

The full list of Patriots Super Bowl records is here.