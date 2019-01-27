49ers hiring Shane Day as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The 49ers are hiring Shane Day as quarterbacks coach, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He will replace Rich Scangarello, who left to become the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

Day spent the past three seasons as the Dolphins’ tight ends coach.

He returns to San Francisco, where he served as offensive quality control coach from 2007-09.

Day was the quarterbacks coach of the Bears in 2010-11.

Day will work only with the quarterbacks in San Francisco, with no other responsibilities, according to Maiocco. Mike McDaniel will work as running-game coordinator and Mike LaFleur as passing-game coordinator, with head coach Kyle Shanahan continuing to call plays.