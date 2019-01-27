Anthony Barr sees endless possibilities in free agency

Getty Images

Anthony Barr will have a Vikings helmet on his head in Sunday’s Pro Bowl and it may be the final time that the linebacker wears that logo.

Barr is set for unrestricted free agency in March after playing out his fifth year with the Vikings and he said from Orlando this week that he’s “not sure there really is a plan” for how he’s going to approach things this offseason.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” Barr said, via ESPN.com. “It’s been a whole year, two years really, coming, so — my contract was up last year, had the option, and this year now it’s really up so the possibilities I feel like are endless and I could be anywhere. I want to be back, like I’ve said throughout the last year, but like I’ve been saying also I know my worth and I know what I’ve got to do I’ve got to do it for me.”

Barr had 55 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Vikings in 2018.