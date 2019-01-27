Bill Vinovich refs college basketball game, gets heckled over Saints call

Getty Images

Bill Vinovich, the referee who worked the NFC Championship Game, is also a college basketball referee. And the missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter in New Orleans a week ago is getting him heckled on the hardwood.

Vinovich was working at BYU last week when he had an exchange with a fan who yelled, “Was it pass interference?” Vinovich appeared to tell the fan he wasn’t going to talk about it before walking away.

Another group of fans held up a sign saying, “Bill, don’t screw these Saints!”

Of course, Vinovich was the head referee, which means he was standing behind Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and seeing Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis was not Vinovich’s responsibility. But the referee is always the official the fans most notice, and that call was something likely to follow Vinovich, even though it wasn’t his call to make.