Chiefs wideout De’Anthony Thomas arrested on marijuana charges

Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas chose a unique way to head into free agency.

According to Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, the 26-year-old Thomas was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest happened in Allen County, Kan., which is roughly 100 miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the incident but had no further comment.

Thomas was placed on injured reserve in October, after breaking his leg in practice. The Chiefs used him in a variety of roles on offense and returns, and he had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in five games. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.